Pedestrian critically ill in hospital after collision with car on road near Clifton Park in Rotherham

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a horrific incident near a South Yorkshire beauty spot.

The woman, a pedestrian aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after the incident on Clifton Lane, Rotherham.

It was close to Clifton Park, a popular attraction and green space in the town.

She is described today as remaining in a critical condition in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the circumstances surounding the collision.

The force said in a statement: "We were called just before 7pm on Monday (December 18) to reports of a road traffic collision in Clifton Lane.

"It is reported that a black Ford Focus collided with a woman and the road was temporarily closed at the junction with Doncaster Gate and Drummond Street.

"A woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to hospital in an ambulance with a serious head injury where she remains in a critical condition."

The force added that the driver of the Ford Focus had stayed at the scene after the collision, and was assisting officers with their enquiries.

However, officers are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and information.

Anyone with dashcam footage from around the time of the collision or any information that might help with our investigation can contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 783 of 18 December 2023.

You can also get in touch with police on their online portal on the South Yorkshire Police website

Dash cam footage can be emailed to [email protected], with the incident number in the email subject line.