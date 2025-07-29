Cheap trains to London: Hull Trains issue update on plans for cheaper trains from Sheffield to London
Hull Trains wants to run two trains a day from Sheffield to King’s Cross, with prices that would be cheaper than the current fares from South Yorkshire to the capital.
They would go via Woodhouse and Worksop.
But now it has been revealed that the plan is among several that the regulator, the Office of Rail and Road, has rejected, citing concerns over insufficient capacity, the potential impact on performance, and the effect on the Government’s revenue.
Today Hull Trains has issued a statement expressing disappointment that their plans for the Sheffield route had been turned down - but confimed they still hoped to find a way of running it.
A Hull Trains spokesperson said: “We are very disappointed at the ORR decision not to approve our application for a new open access service connecting Sheffield with London via Worksop.
“The proposed route would have provided Sheffield the first regular service from London King’s Cross since 1968 and an estimated 350,000 people in the Worksop and Woodhouse catchment areas would have had direct rail access to London, with all the economic, environmental and social benefit this would have brought.
“We know that there’s a real local desire for this new route and we will continue to explore further potential opportunities for it.”
Three East Coast Main Line train operators have been granted permission to run additional services from December.
The ORR said it approved some proposals from open access operators Lumo, Grand Central and Hull Trains to enhance their timetables.
It rejected some proposed services, citing concerns over insufficient capacity, the potential impact on performance, and the effect on the Government’s revenue.
The approvals include Lumo extending some of its existing London King’s Cross-Edinburgh services to Glasgow, and additional services between London King’s Cross and Newcastle.
Hull Trains will run an additional train from London King’s Cross to Hull on weekdays and Saturdays, while Grand Central will increase its regional operation, including a new link to Seaham on the County Durham coast.
Open access operators set their own fares, take on all revenue risk and receive no taxpayer-funded subsidies.
They are excluded from the Government’s ongoing nationalisation of Britain’s train services.
In January, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander wrote to the ORR expressing concerns that the open access model can cause “potential congestion” and result in taxpayers being “left to fill shortfalls” in maintenance costs.
She stated that she expects “the impacts on the taxpayer and on overall performance” to be “given primacy” by the regulator when it analyses open access proposals.
