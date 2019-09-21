Buses diverted as student arrival traffic chaos begins in Sheffield
Motorists were warned this weekend’s arrival of students in Sheffield could cause traffic chaos on the city’s streets – and it seems those predictions are already coming true.
Several buses have already been diverted as a result of a higher than usual volumes of traffic on roads around the city centre, with St Mary’s Gate and Cemetery Road already badly affected.
The number 56 is currently being diverted around the congestion via Ecclesall Road and the number 25 is being diverted via London Road.
The number 24 is also affected by Granville Square being blocked while the number 120 is having to turn around at the bus station.
The problems stem from the huge numbers of University of Sheffield students arriving this weekend for the start of the new academic year which gets under way on September 23.
Last year their arrival brought the city to a standstill with huge traffic jams in and around the city centre.
To make matters worse, the roads are expected to be further affected by Sheffield Wednesday’s home game against Fulham this afternoon.
And tomorrow, many roads near the city centre will be closed for the annual Sheffield 10k road race.
For all the latest Sheffield traffic and travel news, follow Travel South Yorkshire on Twitter at @TSYAlerts.