Police seek witnesses to serious Sheffield collision
Police in Sheffield are appealing for witnesses to a collision which left a motorcyclist with serious leg injuries.
The crash happened at around 8.10pm last Thursday (September 12) when a silver Fiat Punto travelling along Manor Lane collided with a motorbike at the junction with Harborough Avenue.
The car left the scene, but was later recovered by officers. The driver was also identified.
A 29-year-old man travelling on the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries. He has now been released from hospital following treatment.
Enquiries are continuing to ascertain the circumstances of what happened and officers are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 908 of 12 September 2019.