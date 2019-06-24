Bus and car drivers cut free after crash in Doncaster
The drivers of a bus and a car were both cut free after a crash in Doncaster last night.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 09:49
Emergency services were alerted to the collision in Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, just after 7.35pm yesterday and discovered that a single decker bus and a car had been involved in a smash.
The drivers of both vehicles were trapped and had to be cut free by firefighters.
It was initially reported that the bus had struck a tree, but it has since emerged that a car was involved in the collision.
