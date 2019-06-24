Emergency services deployed over concerns for welfare of man in river in Sheffield

Emergency services have been deployed to Hillsborough in Sheffield over concerns for the welfare of a man in a river.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 08:13

They are dealing with an incident in the River Loxley between the B&Q superstore on Penistone Road and Holme Lane.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident in Hillsborough this morning

There are a number of police cars and fire engines at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said there are concerns for the welfare of a man in the river.

More to follow.