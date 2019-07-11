Burst water main causes Sheffield city centre rush hour traffic gridlock
A burst water main which caused chaos on Sheffield city centre roads this morning has also caused rush hour traffic chaos tonight.
By Darren Burke
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 17:30
Main routes around the city centre have become gridlocked because of the closure of St Mary’s Road for repairs following the huge burst this morning.
Drivers have been searching for alternative ways home from the city centre after Yorkshire Water said that repairs could take several days.
The road was left heavily flooded after the burst this morning and Yorkshire Water has said urgent repairs are needed after the partial collapse of the road.
The burst also left hundreds of homes and businesses without water for several hours.