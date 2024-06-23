Broomhouse Lane crash Edlington: Man fights for life after horror crash involving motorbike near Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were sent to the scene early on Saturday afternoon, after an incident involving a blue Suzuki GSXR bike and a black Kia Sportage
South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance service were soon on the street after the collision, which happened at 1.39pm, according to police.
Paramedics are understood to have taken the man away to hospital in an ambulance.
It happened at the junction of Broomhouse Lane and Bernard Road, in Edlington, a former mining village near Doncaster. It is understood there were road closures while emergency services worked.
Police have today issued a statement appealing for witnesses to the crash.
They said: “We are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on Broomhouse Lane, in Edlington, Doncaster
“Yesterday (Saturday 22 June) we were called at 1.39pm to reports of a collision involving a blue Suzuki GSXR bike and a black Kia Sportage, at the junction of Broomhouse Lane and Bernard Road.
“A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“We are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.”
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter
You can pass information to police via the South Yorkshire Police online live chat, their online portal https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101.
Quote incident number 434 of 22 June 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively you can give information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a online form on the Crimestoppers website
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.