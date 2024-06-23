Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is fighting for his life after a horrific crash involving a motorbike at a busy junction in a South Yorkshire village.

Emergency services were sent to the scene early on Saturday afternoon, after an incident involving a blue Suzuki GSXR bike and a black Kia Sportage

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance service were soon on the street after the collision, which happened at 1.39pm, according to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics are understood to have taken the man away to hospital in an ambulance.

The junction of Bernard Road and Broomhouse Lane, Edlington. Photo: Google | Google

It happened at the junction of Broomhouse Lane and Bernard Road, in Edlington, a former mining village near Doncaster. It is understood there were road closures while emergency services worked.

Police have today issued a statement appealing for witnesses to the crash.

They said: “We are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on Broomhouse Lane, in Edlington, Doncaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yesterday (Saturday 22 June) we were called at 1.39pm to reports of a collision involving a blue Suzuki GSXR bike and a black Kia Sportage, at the junction of Broomhouse Lane and Bernard Road.

“A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“We are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can pass information to police via the South Yorkshire Police online live chat, their online portal https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 434 of 22 June 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively you can give information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.