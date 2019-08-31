Broken-down train causing lengthy delays for rail passengers in Sheffield
Rail passengers are facing lengthy delays on services in Sheffield this afternoon due to a broken down train.
By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 12:04
Operator Northern said the broken down train was blocking lines between Sheffield and Meadowhall but added that there were still some cancellations and delays of up to 30 minutes.
It said services between Sheffield and Meadowhall were affected.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Train tickets are being accepted on Supertram services between Sheffield and Meadowhall and tram-train services between Sheffield and Rotherham.
Northern said it expected services to return to normal ‘in the next few hours’.