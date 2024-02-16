News you can trust since 1887
Blackstock Road crash Sheffield: Police, firefighters and paramedics deployed to Gleadless Valley

Emergency services were deployed in the early hours
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:06 GMT
Paramedics, police, and firefighters were called out to a crash on Blackstock Road, Sheffield, in the early hours. Picture: Google / National World
Paramedics, police, and firefighters were called out to a crash on Blackstock Road, Sheffield, in the early hours. Picture: Google / National World

Paramedics, firefighters and the police were deployed a crash in the early hours of this morning in Gleadless Valley.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service, South Yorkshire Police, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were all sent as part of an emergency response to the incident, which happed at 3.15am, on Blackstock Road.

Meanwhile, bus operator First has confirmed that Blackstock Road is closed this morning, and it is diverting buses via Leighton Road and Raeburn Road in both directions.

Firefighters from both the fire service's Central and Birley fire stations were sent to what a fire service statement described as a road traffic collision at 3.15am on Blackstock Road, Sheffield.

The statement added: "Two casualties were left in the care of paramedics. Crews left the scene at 4am."

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for more details of what happened.

