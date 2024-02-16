Blackstock Road crash Sheffield: Police, firefighters and paramedics deployed to Gleadless Valley
Paramedics, firefighters and the police were deployed a crash in the early hours of this morning in Gleadless Valley.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service, South Yorkshire Police, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were all sent as part of an emergency response to the incident, which happed at 3.15am, on Blackstock Road.
Meanwhile, bus operator First has confirmed that Blackstock Road is closed this morning, and it is diverting buses via Leighton Road and Raeburn Road in both directions.
Firefighters from both the fire service's Central and Birley fire stations were sent to what a fire service statement described as a road traffic collision at 3.15am on Blackstock Road, Sheffield.
The statement added: "Two casualties were left in the care of paramedics. Crews left the scene at 4am."
South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for more details of what happened.