Paramedics, firefighters and the police were deployed a crash in the early hours of this morning in Gleadless Valley.

Meanwhile, bus operator First has confirmed that Blackstock Road is closed this morning, and it is diverting buses via Leighton Road and Raeburn Road in both directions.

Firefighters from both the fire service's Central and Birley fire stations were sent to what a fire service statement described as a road traffic collision at 3.15am on Blackstock Road, Sheffield.

The statement added: "Two casualties were left in the care of paramedics. Crews left the scene at 4am."