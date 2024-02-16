News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham crash Greasborough: Traffic diverted after incident on Main Street

Traffic diverted after collision on major road junction
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 16th Feb 2024, 08:32 GMT
A road was closed this morning after a collision on a busy South Yorkshire road junction.

Bus company First said they have had to divert buses because of the incident, which happened at the junction of Potter Hill and Main Street, in Greasborough, Rotherham, early this morning.

The company said it was diverting its 140 route as a result, via Coach Road, Fenton Road, Roughwood Road and Grayson Road, with the normal route resuming from Whitehall Road.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the collsion.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information about the incident.

