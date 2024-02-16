Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A road was closed this morning after a collision on a busy South Yorkshire road junction.

Bus company First said they have had to divert buses because of the incident, which happened at the junction of Potter Hill and Main Street, in Greasborough, Rotherham, early this morning.

The company said it was diverting its 140 route as a result, via Coach Road, Fenton Road, Roughwood Road and Grayson Road, with the normal route resuming from Whitehall Road.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the collsion.