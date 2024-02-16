Rotherham crash Greasborough: Traffic diverted after incident on Main Street
and live on Freeview channel 276
A road was closed this morning after a collision on a busy South Yorkshire road junction.
Bus company First said they have had to divert buses because of the incident, which happened at the junction of Potter Hill and Main Street, in Greasborough, Rotherham, early this morning.
The company said it was diverting its 140 route as a result, via Coach Road, Fenton Road, Roughwood Road and Grayson Road, with the normal route resuming from Whitehall Road.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the collsion.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information about the incident.