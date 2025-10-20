Bents Road Sheffield: Reopening date for busy road announced after water leak
Bents Road is still closed today in both directions after water tore through the carriageway on Wednesday, October 15.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said it was a “secondary burst” the day after a larger burst on Cumberland Street In the city centre, which caused widespread disruption.
Bents Road connects Ecclesall Road South with Bents Green and is a busy bus route. Services including the 88 have been diverted via Knowle Lane.
Repair work is scheduled to finish today, Monday October 20, and the road is expected to reopen tomorrow.
The spokesperson added: “Unfortunately, we experienced a secondary burst on Bents Road, following the burst on Cumberland Street.
“Whilst it was quickly repaired, it did result in consequential damage to the road, which is now closed for the safety of road users, pedestrians, and our colleagues who will be working on the site. We don't fully close roads unless we absolutely need to for everyone's safety.