Bents Road Sheffield: Reopening date for busy road announced after water leak

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 20th Oct 2025, 08:51 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 09:51 BST
A major road in Sheffield remains closed five days after a leak linked to a major water burst in the city centre.

Bents Road is still closed today in both directions after water tore through the carriageway on Wednesday, October 15.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said it was a “secondary burst” the day after a larger burst on Cumberland Street In the city centre, which caused widespread disruption.

Bents Road remains closed five days after water burst.
Bents Road remains closed five days after water burst. | nw

The firm said: “This can sometimes happen due to the fluctuations in pressure in the network.”

Bents Road connects Ecclesall Road South with Bents Green and is a busy bus route. Services including the 88 have been diverted via Knowle Lane.

Repair work is scheduled to finish today, Monday October 20, and the road is expected to reopen tomorrow.

The spokesperson added: “Unfortunately, we experienced a secondary burst on Bents Road, following the burst on Cumberland Street.

“Whilst it was quickly repaired, it did result in consequential damage to the road, which is now closed for the safety of road users, pedestrians, and our colleagues who will be working on the site. We don't fully close roads unless we absolutely need to for everyone's safety.

"We understand how frustrating this is for customers, and we apologise for the inconvenience. We'll reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so."

