A top councillor says traffic on a major Sheffield route due to gas repairs this week is “exactly why” the city should charge utility companies for digging up roads at peak times.

Chair of Sheffield Council’s transport committee, Councillor Ben Miskell, has slammed gas utility company Cadent following severe traffic congestion on Chesterfield Road this week.

Deputy leader of Sheffield Labour Ben Miskell is pushing for utility companies to be charged £2,500 a day for carrying out repairs at peak times. | Ben Miskell

He said the issues experienced by motorists this week “underline” a motion tabled by Labour to make utility companies pay for carrying out works during rush hour.

Sheffield Labour took aim at “repeated and often uncoordinated road works across Sheffield by utility companies [causing] disruption and frustration for residents,” at a recent Full Council meeting.

The group is calling for £2,500 a day charges for digging up roads at the busiest times starting in 2027.

Councillor Miskell said: “This week Cadent have blocked the highway on Chesterfield Road just as we enter the peak rush hour periods. It’s caused major congestion, blocking bus stops, and slowing down both drivers and bus users - yet there’s been absolutely no sign of any work taking place during my visits. Over the weekend, this caused traffic chaos near Homebase and Dunelm.

“At the last Full Council meeting, we passed a motion to introduce Lane Rental powers in Sheffield - a really important step to help tackle congestion and force utility companies to complete roadworks more quickly, charging them for each and every day they block our major highways.

“We’re absolutely committed to delivering Lane Rental powers for Sheffield.”

Chesterfield Road is one of Sheffield’s major routes leading from Woodseats to Lowfield.

In a statement released today (October 28), Councillor Rob Bannister [Lab], who represents the Graves Park ward, where the roadworks are taking place, said: “People locally have been absolutely outraged by the delays. I’ve been contacted by residents who’ve missed appointments, arrived late for work, and spent huge amounts of time sitting in traffic for no good reason.

“We’re lucky this isn’t happening during term time, when traffic levels would be even higher - but people are rightly angry at the lack of visible work and the lack of urgency to fix this. It’s just not good enough.”

Cadent Gas has been contacted for a comment.