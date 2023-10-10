Man, 24, dies after collision involving black car and pedestrian

The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries where he sadly died.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 24-year-old man has died in hospital after a collision with a car in Barnsley yesterday, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

Roads policing officers attended the scene on the A61 Sheffield Road at around 8.40pm on Monday, October 9, following reports of a road traffic collision between a black Toyota Aygo and a pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he sadly later died.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is assisting South Yorkshire Police with their enquiries.

The force is also asking for any witnesses to the collision, or passing motorists who may hold dashcam footage of the collision, to come forward.

Information can be passed to the force using the live chat on the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 992 of October 9, 2023.