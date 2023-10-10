Man, 24, dies after collision involving black car and pedestrian

News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley crash: Tragedy as man, 24, dies in hospital after collision on A61 Sheffield Road

The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries where he sadly died.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:57 BST
A 24-year-old man has died in hospital after a collision with a car in Barnsley yesterday, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

Roads policing officers attended the scene on the A61 Sheffield Road at around 8.40pm on Monday, October 9, following reports of a road traffic collision between a black Toyota Aygo and a pedestrian.

The 24-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he sadly later died.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is assisting South Yorkshire Police with their enquiries.

The force is also asking for any witnesses to the collision, or passing motorists who may hold dashcam footage of the collision, to come forward.

Information can be passed to the force using the live chat on the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 992 of October 9, 2023.

Dashcam footage can be submitted to [email protected].

