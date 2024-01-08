Police have revealed the injuries suffered when a car and a tram collided near Attercliffe supertram stop on Saturday night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was taken to hospital with head injuries after a tram and a car crashed into each other in Attercliffe, Sheffield, late at night.

South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement about the incident, which happened late on Saturday night, close to the Attercliffe Supertram stop.

It reveals details about the crash for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said: "We were called on Saturday (January 6) at 11.06pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a tram and car in Sheffield. "It is reported that a grey Audi and Supertram were involved in a collision on Shirland Lane in the Attercliffe area of Sheffield..

Read More Sheffield tram crash: Emergency services called after tram involved in collision near Attercliffe

"Ambulance and fire services attended and one man was taken to hospital with head injuries that are not thought to be life threatening."

Supertram suspended trams on the yellow route between Cricket Inn Road and Meadowhall for the rest of the night after the collision, as emergency services dealt with the incident.