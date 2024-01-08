Attercliffe tram crash: Police describe injuries suffered in late night Sheffield Supertram crash
Police have revealed the injuries suffered when a car and a tram collided near Attercliffe supertram stop on Saturday night
A man was taken to hospital with head injuries after a tram and a car crashed into each other in Attercliffe, Sheffield, late at night.
South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement about the incident, which happened late on Saturday night, close to the Attercliffe Supertram stop.
It reveals details about the crash for the first time.
The force said: "We were called on Saturday (January 6) at 11.06pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a tram and car in Sheffield. "It is reported that a grey Audi and Supertram were involved in a collision on Shirland Lane in the Attercliffe area of Sheffield..
"Ambulance and fire services attended and one man was taken to hospital with head injuries that are not thought to be life threatening."
Supertram suspended trams on the yellow route between Cricket Inn Road and Meadowhall for the rest of the night after the collision, as emergency services dealt with the incident.
Stagecoach has been approached for a comment on the crash too.