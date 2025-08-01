Information on the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield airport continues to be revealed, however in the meantime, where’s the best place for South Yorkshire residents to fly from?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county’s only airport closed back in 2022, with discussions taking place over the following years regarding what to do with the site.

Debates have raged on, as a plan to reopen the airport with new a rail link was released by Doncaster mayor Ros Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On social media, the mayor said she is hoping to get the airport ready to reopen in Spring 2026.

The airport closed in 2022.

But in the meantime, travellers looking to holiday abroad will have to find alternative routes - and that decision has been aided Traffic Chart.

A study conducted by the traffic planning software analysed date on flight cancellations and delays to find the nation’s most stressful airports.

The study uses this data to give each site a rating out of 10, with 10 counting as the most stressful .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire’s closest airport, Leeds Bradford, scored well, with a cancellation rate of only 0.8 per cent in 2024.

Over the course of that year, the average delay time was 19.4 minutes, earning the airport a score of 2.5.

East Midlands International Airport did similarly well, with a cancellation rate of 0.2 per cent and average delays of 16.3 minutes in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, another popular spot for locals, Manchester Airport, was rated much more harshly by the travel analysis.

The airport was rated as joint second most stressful in the country, with a cancellation rate of one per cent and average delays of 24.9 minutes.

The survey report says: “Despite being one of Britain’s busiest travel hubs, Manchester Airport follows as the joint second least reliable airport, with a final index score of 5.1 out of 10.

“Passengers waited an average of 24.9 minutes for flights in summer 2024. While this is considerably better than the 35-minute delays in 2022, the cancellation rate remained low at 1 per cent for 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This compares to the most stressful airport, which was identified as Gatwick, with a cancelation rate of 1.8 pre cent and average delays of 28 minutes.

The report goes on: “Gatwick Airport leads as the least reliable airport, with a final index score of 6.9 out of 10.

“According to the study, the airport has a cancellation rate of 1.8 per cent and passengers waited for an average of 28 minutes in 2024.

“While this marks an improvement from the 35.9-minute average delay times experienced in 2023, the Sussex airport still performed far worse than its rivals across the country.”