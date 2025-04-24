Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City of Doncaster Council mayor Ros Jones has announced the masterplan for Doncaster Sheffield Airport and proposals for a rail link.

Taking to social media, Ros said that work is continuing at pace to get the airport ready to reopen in Spring 2026.

“Our plan is for more than just an airport, but an economic hub for aviation industry, delivering jobs, opportunity and prosperity for Doncaster,” she said.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: The council's masterplan and proposals for a rail link.

“We are working on an updated masterplan for what the airport alongside Gateway East could look like once fully developed, this also includes land allocated for rail link and station to connect with both the Lincoln Line and East Coast Mainline (ECML), which would dramatically increase access for the region and beyond to our airport.

“In 2022 the previous Government announced £30m of CRSTS1 funding for a rail link to the Lincoln Line (Total scheme cost estimated at circa £150m). This is a Department for Transport retained scheme and as such not devolved funding. Our ambition remains for a rail link to both the Lincoln Line and ECML (Total scheme cost estimated at circa £1bn).

“Earlier this month we welcomed the Prime Minister to Doncaster, who announced £30m of funding to help us reopen our airport, to be delivered in 2025/26 via South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) Integrated Settlement from Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. This additional upfront investment has the added benefit of reducing the need for Doncaster Gainshare funding by £56.5m over the medium-term, meaning more money to invest in communities and growth across Doncaster.”

She continued: “I am aware of accusations from some that this is ‘not new money’ despite having no evidence to back up their claims, well I can guarantee that this £30m is new money for Doncaster Sheffield Airport!

“We are currently in conversations with Government and SYMCA around future transport investment, this includes our plans for DSA rail link to both the Lincoln Line and ECML as well as other schemes across Doncaster.

“The first step is of course to reopen our airport, then we can invest to improve connectivity and deliver the successful international airport that we know DSA can be!”