Air ambulance lands at Doncaster school after child is hit by car
An air ambulance landed in the grounds of a Doncaster school this morning after a child was struck by a car.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 11 June, 2019, 09:50
An eight-year-old child was struck on Melton Road, Sprotbrough, as youngsters were on their way to school this morning.
The collision occurrred close to Richmond Hill Primary Academy, where an air ambulance landed.
South Yorkshire Police said the child involved in the collision suffered leg injuries.
The road was closed in the immediate aftermath of the collision but has since re-opened.