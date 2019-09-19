Advice issued over tram travel for Ariana Grande gig at Sheffield's Fly DSA Arena
Fans attending tonight’s Ariana Grande gig at Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena are being urged to allow more time to travel to the venue.
The American superstar will bring her Sweetener World Tour to the Steel City tonight with thousands of fans packing into the Fly DSA Arena.
The sell-out show will feature warm-up acts including Social House and Ella Mai before Ariana takes to the stage at 9.20pm.
Stagecoach Supertram warned fans to expect trams travelling to and from the arena to be ‘exceptionally busy.’
The firm added: “You may need to allow extra time for travel.”
Meanwhile parking at the arena has also sold out and visitors driving to the venue are advised to use the several park and ride sites dotted around the city.