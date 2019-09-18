Family of brave Isabella, 12, plead for help

Isabella Darby, 12, was diagnosed with bone cancer last May and now is at risk of losing her leg.

A month after she celebrated her birthday on April 19, Isabella, from Shiregreen was diagnosed with bone cancer or Osteosarcoma.

Now at risk of losing her leg due to possible adverse effects of chemotherapy, her uncle, Sonny Darby said the family are doing whatever they can to help the girl.

“She first fell over at her school and banged her leg, she was limping for a week,” said Sonny.

He said this was when they decided to take her for an X-ray at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, when they received the most devastating news.

“When they scanned, there was a tumour in her leg. We then went to Birmingham Hospital to see a specialist for a second opinion, which they said was curable.

“Then we came back to Sheffield to get treatment at the children hospital but the chemotherapy has made it worse,” he said.

According to him, the chemotherapy has caused the tumour to turn aggressive and now it has spread to both of her legs, her arms and her lungs.

“If we knew that undergoing chemotherapy would only make it worse, we wouldn’t have gone down the road,” he said.

Sonny said Isabella is now being looked after by her mother at their grandmother’s home in Shiregreen and now on a waiting list to have her right leg amputated.

“That is the worst case scenario and we didn’t want this to happen. No child wants to lose a leg,” he said.

Now that they are on a race against time, Sonny has set up a crowdfunding page on GoFundMe to look for more options to help Isabella.

“I’m doing this fundraising to take some burden off her mother. She’s trying to focus on Isabella and keep her happy to get through her daily life. We are doing everything we can,” he said.

The fundraising page, called Isabella’s Fund, has so far raised £2,925 of their £10,000 target as of 9am Tuesday.

In the description, Sonny wrote: “We have decided as a family that we are no longer waiting for anymore bad news and have sent off for private DNA Diagnostic test, to see what treatments she will best respond to.

“Until we have the right medication that will work to stop the cancer from spreading and have it under control, we are hoping someone will be willing to take her on for treatment.

“We are raising money to help with any private treatment cost and hopefully wanting to take her to America, to a camp that specialises in amputee children and helps them cope and regain the spirit that all children deserve.

“Isabella is the most amazing, strong-minded and kind-hearted young woman and does not deserve this.”