A61 South Yorkshire crash: Two people taken to hospital after collision which closed major road
The A61 was closed in both directions between the M1 junction 35 and the A616, near Tankersley, Barnsley, yesterday, Monday, July 8.
South Yorkshire Police today confirmed they had been called to reports of a collision on the A61 by Church Lane at 3.06pm yesterday.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A grey Volkswagen Transporter and a Blue Dacia Duster were involved in a collision.
“The ambulance service was called to the scene and both drivers were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not described as life-threatening of life-altering.
“The A61 was closed at the junction of Westwood New Road and Wentworth Way to the Tankersley Roundabout.
“Both vehicles were recovered from the scene at 7.54pm and the road reopened at 8.31pm.”
