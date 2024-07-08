Sheffield traffic: A61 near Tankersley, South Yorkshire, closed due to 'serious collision'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A61 has been closed in both directions between the M1 junction 35 and the A616, near Tankersley, Barnsley, just outside Sheffield.
National Highways said shortly before 5.15pm that South Yorkshire Police were on the scene and traffic was being diverted locally.
“Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes,” it added.
“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.