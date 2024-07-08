Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major road in South Yorkshire has been closed following a ‘serious collision’.

The A61 has been closed in both directions between the M1 junction 35 and the A616, near Tankersley, Barnsley, just outside Sheffield.

Police at the scene of a crash on the A61 in South Yorkshire on Monday, July 8. The A61 was closed in both directions between the M1 junction 35 and the A616, near Tankersley, Barnsley, just outside Sheffield, following what was described as a 'serious collision'. Photo: Paul Atkin | Paul Atkin

National Highways said shortly before 5.15pm that South Yorkshire Police were on the scene and traffic was being diverted locally.

“Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes,” it added.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”