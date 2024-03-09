Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been transported to hospital after a concern for safety incident closed the A57 in Sheffield on Saturday morning.

The road was closed near the Coisley Hill roundabout, but has since reopened after the woman was brought to safety by officers.

The force were responding to a concern for safety incident regarding the welfare of a woman from the Normanton Springs area of Sheffield.