A57 Sheffield: Woman safely transported to hospital after concern for safety incident on busy road

The road has now reopened.
By Harry Harrison
Published 9th Mar 2024, 08:23 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 09:15 GMT
A woman has been transported to hospital after a concern for safety incident closed the A57 in Sheffield on Saturday morning.

The road was closed near the Coisley Hill roundabout, but has since reopened after the woman was brought to safety by officers.

The force were responding to a concern for safety incident regarding the welfare of a woman from the Normanton Springs area of Sheffield.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the force added there are diversions in place at the moment.

