A57 crash: Appeal for witnesses after man and woman seriously injured in Sheffield-Rotherham border collision
South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information, witnesses and footage following a road traffic collision on the A57 in Aston yesterday, on Friday November 15.
They were called just after 12.45pm following reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A57, between the junctions where it meets the A618 Mansfield Road and the B6053 Chesterfield Road.
It is reported that a silver Kia Rio and a white Ford Transit van were involved in the collision on the westbound carriageway, heading away from the M1.
The driver of the Kia, a 55-year-old woman, and a 61-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Kia, were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road was temporarily closed while officers conducted their work, but it has since been reopened.
Officers investigating the crash would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.
If you think you can help, please call 101 and quote incident number 395 of November 15 2024. To submit dashcam footage, please click here.