Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major road near Sheffield has been shut for several hours after a collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A57 in the Aston area of Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police were called shortly after 12.45pm today, November 15, following reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a white Ford van and a Silver Kia.

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital.

AA Traffic is showing a closure in both directions on the A57 following a two-vehicle collision. | AA Traffic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A57 remains closed in both directions between the junctions where the road meets the B6503 Chesterfield Road and the A618 Mansfield Road.

A police spokesperson said: “We would urge drivers to please avoid the area while officers conduct their work and find alternatives routes of travel.”

AA Traffic is showing congestion on the A57 towards Crystal Peaks, and on Chesterfield Road leading into Swallownest.