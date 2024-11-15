A57 crash: Major road shut near Sheffield-Rotherham border after crash sees man and woman taken to hospital
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A57 in the Aston area of Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police were called shortly after 12.45pm today, November 15, following reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a white Ford van and a Silver Kia.
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital.
The A57 remains closed in both directions between the junctions where the road meets the B6503 Chesterfield Road and the A618 Mansfield Road.
A police spokesperson said: “We would urge drivers to please avoid the area while officers conduct their work and find alternatives routes of travel.”
AA Traffic is showing congestion on the A57 towards Crystal Peaks, and on Chesterfield Road leading into Swallownest.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.