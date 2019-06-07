A1(M) near Doncaster closed in both directions after six vehicle collison

The A1(M) near Doncaster has been closed in both directions following a collision involving six vehicles.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 07 June, 2019, 13:19

Both carriageways are closed between Junction 36 (Warmsworth) and Junction 37 (Marr) following the incident earlier today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A number of people have suffered minor injuries. 

Traffic jams have built up on the A1(M).

Read More

Read More
M1 to remain closed until 4pm

“The road is currently blocked both ways. 

“We will provide further updates when possible.”

The Highways Agency has said all emergency services are currently at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The incident has led to tailbacks on the A1(M) and M18 while a separate incident on the M1 is also impacting on South Yorkshire's road.

That motorway is closed northbound between junctions 34 and 35, Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley, following a three vehicle collision.

 

 

 

Edit AccountSign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter