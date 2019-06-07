A1(M) near Doncaster closed in both directions after six vehicle collison
The A1(M) near Doncaster has been closed in both directions following a collision involving six vehicles.
Both carriageways are closed between Junction 36 (Warmsworth) and Junction 37 (Marr) following the incident earlier today.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A number of people have suffered minor injuries.
“The road is currently blocked both ways.
“We will provide further updates when possible.”
The Highways Agency has said all emergency services are currently at the scene.
The incident has led to tailbacks on the A1(M) and M18 while a separate incident on the M1 is also impacting on South Yorkshire's road.
That motorway is closed northbound between junctions 34 and 35, Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley, following a three vehicle collision.