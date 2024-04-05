Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are still at the scene of a lorry fire on the motorway between Blyth and the M18 intersection.

It is understood that the lorry exploded into the flames around 7.15am this morning (April 5), which emergency services closing the motorway in both directions in response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five hours on, the A1(M) is now only closed northbound between J34 Blyth and J35 Wadworth J35. A photo released by National Highways Yorkshire shows a lorry completely burnt out and surrounded by hosepipes.

A lorry blaze has shut the A1(M) northbound between Blyth and the M18 intersection near Doncaster. Photo: National Highways Yorkshire

A spokesman for National Highways Yorkshire said: “The lorry's load keeps re-igniting. Traffic caught within the closure is being released to pass this incident, depending on the safety of the lorry's load.”

It added that traffic is being diverted, and delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.

Video footage from this morning showed lengthy tailbacks and huge plumes of smoke from the stricken vehicle.

More updates to come.