A1(M) closure: Watch as huge vehicle fire closes A1 near Doncaster
Emergency services have been at the scene after reports of a lorry exploding into flames on the motorway between Blyth and the M18 intersection.
Footage shows lengthy tailbacks and huge plumes of smoke from the stricken vehicle following the incident which is understood to have happened at around 7.15am this morning.
Video shows an articulated lorry going up in flames at the side of the road.
A spokesman for National Highways Yorkshire said: “The A1M is closed in both directions between J34 at Blyth and J35 at Wadworth J35 due to a lorry fire.
“Emergency services including fire and rescue are in attendance.”
In an update, shortly after 9am, National Highways Yorkshire added: “The fire is intense and info from scene indicates this closure will be protracted.”
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as queues build up.
We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Yorkshire Police for more details.
