A major road has been shut in both directions, leading to congestion between Sheffield and Worksop, according to live information from the AA.

The A1 in Nottinghamshire is closed in both directions due to a serious collision involving a car and van.

The closure extends between the A57 at Worksop and junction 34 of the A1(M) at the village of Blyth.

As a result, there is increased traffic on the A57 leading to congestion in Worksop, and on routes between the town and Sheffield, according to the AA.

Stock image

Worksop Road is congested on both sides heading towards Anston, and Ryton Road and Sheffield Road are also busier than usual.

National Highways first shared that a section of the A1 was closed at around 9:30am today (September 28).

It has warned that the road is likely to be closed for “some time”.

Nottinghamshire Police is at the scene, according to the highways authority.

It said on X: “Police collision investigation works are ongoing at scene. The road will be closed throughout the afternoon.”

It has shared details of the diversions in place on their website.