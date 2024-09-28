Police issue appeal for 21-year-old reported missing at 3am who could be in Sheffield city centre
Police have issued an appeal for a missing 21-year-old in Sheffield.
Joshua was reported missing from the Wadsley Bridge area shortly before 3am today (September 28).
Joshua is described as a white man who is around 5ft 4ins tall, clean shaven, with brown hair.
It is not currently known what clothing Joshua could be wearing.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers searching for him are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and we would now like to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from Joshua.”
If you can help, you can pass on information online here or call 101.
Please quote incident number 124 of September 28 when you get in touch.
