Touching tributes pour in after body of Sheffield man James Setterington is discovered

A public appeal to find James Setterington was launched after he went missing, with the last sighting of James at his home in the Manor and Arbourthorne area of the city on Sunday, September 4.

His motorbike - a black Yamaha NT03, registration LC59 NYT - had also vanished.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed a body found on Saturday, September 11 is believed to be that of missing Sheffield man James Setterington (pictured)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They added: “Whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe it to be James.

“James’ family has been notified.”

The force has not released details about the location of the find or the circumstances, but they did confirm that police activity around the Norton Roundabout on Bochum Parkway was related to the discovery of the body.

Following the sad news of James’ death, scores of people across the city have made touching tributes to the young man online.

Tahira Wilcox said on Facebook: “The whole of Sheffield shared and hoped for a happy outcome. Sadly it wasn’t to be and it’s such sad news. Thinking of his family and friends. RIP James.”

Jacqueline Marsden added: “So sad sorry to hear this RIP thinking of the family.”

Laura Janet Sturgeon said: “So sad RIP a young life gone, thoughts are with his family.”

Jade Michelle continued: “Absolutely heartbreaking he's only a baby my thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Lisa Porter added: “So sorry to learn this. Rest in Peace and condolences to your family and friends.”

Angela Gale said: “So incredible sad my heart goes out to his family and friend.”

Jade Marie Goodwin added: “RIP lad gone but never forgotten.”

Michael Coddington continued: “So sorry to hear this RIP friend.

“Another young life gone too soon, RIP,” said Debbie Wainwright.

Anne Matthews added: “So sorry to hear such tragic news my condolences to the family and friends of the young man. I was hoping for a better outcome for the family.”