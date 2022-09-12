South Yorkshire Police dog Taffy sniffs out over £1m of Class A drugs and helps to recover £500k in cash
The little nose of South Yorkshire Police dog Taffy has led to over a million pounds worth of Class A drugs and half a million pounds worth of cash being recovered.
During the course of August 2022, PD Taffy helped South Yorkshire Police to find £1.5million pounds worth of suspected Class A drugs, over £100,000 in believed to be Class B drugs, £500,000 in cash and five firearms.
This came as PD Taffy and his handler PC Terry Davidson assisted officers with three drugs warrants and secured finding Class A and Class B drugs, and cash and firearms believed to be from, and involved in, criminality.
PC Davidson said of Taffy’s impressive drugs and cash haul: “Dogs’ noses are amazing, they not only can smell what the human can’t, but their ability to do so saves hours and hours of officers’ time.
Most Popular
-
1
Dangerous driver jailed after killing beloved Sheffield Wednesday fan and his dog in head-on crash on busy road
-
2
Royal Train: Queen's coffin will no longer travel through Yorkshire on East Coast Main Line despite previous plans
-
3
London Road: Major Sheffield road blocked this afternoon after car flips over causing bus service diversions
-
4
South View Road, Nether Edge: Armed police descend on property located in Sheffield suburb to excute warrant
-
5
Bents Green: Traffic disruption in Sheffield suburb this morning due to 'ongoing police incident'
“As officers we are trained in carrying out searches and experience shows us where those involved in criminality are likely to hide and conceal items, however a dog’s ability ensures all areas, no matter how small are checked, and that our crackdown on organised criminality continues across South Yorkshire.
“PD Taffy has been with me since last year and is showing that his training and ability is a huge asset to us and our results as a team, as well as keeping his communities safe.”
Read More
On August 13, the duo assisted Humberside Police with a warrant in Scunthorpe and PD Taffy, who is trained in finding cash, drugs and weapons, was able to put his nose to the test in recovering all three of his trained scents.
Back to work in his home patch of South Yorkshire, PD Taffy and PC Davidson assisted Doncaster Fortify Teams with a warrant in Balby.
Once inside, PD Taffy found £5,000 worth of suspected Class A drugs and £5,000 in cash.
Then, during a second warrant executed in Intake, Doncaster PD Taffy found a further £10,000 worth of believed to be Class A drugs and over £5,000 in cash.
Anyone wishing to follow police dogs' work can do so by visiting the SYP Operational Support Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.