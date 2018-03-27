Top cop disappointed at lack of dash cam footage from day of Sheffield murder

The senior detective overseeing the investigation into the murder of a Sheffield man has spoken of his disappointment at the lack of dash cam footage handed in so far.

South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for motorists in and around Burngreave on Thursday, March 8 to hand in their dash cams in the hope that the attack and the movements of those involved in the death of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake were captured.

Jarvin, who had three children all under the age of five, was stabbed to death at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave.

A car pulled up alongside Jarvin, who was with a friend at the time, and a number of people inside the vehicle jumped out and chased the pair before stabbing them.

Both men were rushed to hospital but Jarvin, from Gleadless, could not be saved after being knifed in his chest.

Detectives are trawling through hours of CCTV footage from across the city in a bid to establish exactly what happened and the movements of those involved on the day of the attack.

But they are re-appealing for motorists who were in Burngreave and Pitsmoor that day to hand in their dash cams.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley said: "Dash cams are a new form of technology but a lot of people are starting to use them now so there may be footage in existence which could prove really important.

"The lack of dash cam footage handed in so far is disappointing so we would urge people to think back to whether they were in the Burngreave and Pitsmoor area on the day of the murder because they may not realise it but they may have footage of the vehicle used by the offenders as they arrived at or left the crime scene for example."

Four men - three from Sheffield and one from Rotherham - are on bail having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.