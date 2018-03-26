Nine homes raided in police probe into Sheffield murder

Nine homes have been raided so far as part of the police probe into the murder of a Sheffield man stabbed to death on a city street.

Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was knifed in his chest at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, at around 3.20pm on Thursday, March 8.

POLICE: Missing man may be in South Yorkshire

Detectives investigating the incident are exploring a number of possible motives but are treating it as a 'targeted attack'.

CRIME: Man arrested over collision involving Sheffield boxer released after questioning

Nobody has yet been charged but four men are on bail after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

CCTV APPEAL: Woman sought over assault in Sheffield city centre

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, of South Yorkshire Police, revealed today that forensic experts have examined nine homes so far and blood dogs have been used during the searches.

He also revealed that a 'vehicle of interest' has also been recovered as part of the investigation and is being forensically examined.

DCI Handley said: "We are determined to gather the evidence that will put the right people in court for a jury to decide on their guilt and involvement in this offence.

"We are doing all we can to secure and understand the evidence so that we can hopefully provide Jarvin Blake's family and the wider community with the reasons as to why this happened."

He said a 'massive' amount of CCTV footage has been collected by police officers and is being examined to try to piece together the movements of Jarvin and those involved in his death.

A team of 30-40 detectives is still working on the case.

Detectives said Jarvin and a friend were chased before they were stabbed by a group of people who pulled up alongside them in a car.

Both men were rushed to hospital but Jarvin, from Gleadless, could not be saved.

Jarvin had three children under the age of five.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.