Three people are being treated in hospital after a lorry ploughed into a house in Barnsley.

The collision happened on Park View in Brierley shortly after 1.30pm.

Park View, Brierley, Barnsley (photo: Google).

According to the BBC, three fire engines attended the scene for an hour and a half.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the condition of the casualties was ‘unknown’.

The road currently remains closed.