Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Abbeydale Road yesterday, Wednesday, February 9, at around 8.05pm, following a collision which happened close to the Tesco superstore.

South Yorkshire Police today said two cars had been involved in the crash and three casualties were in the care of ambulance crews which attended.

A spokeswoman for the force added that firefighters had left the scene at 8.25pm.

