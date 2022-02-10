Abbeydale Road crash Shefield: Three people injured, as police, firefighters and paramedics deployed to scene
Three people were injured in a crash which closed a major road in Sheffield, police have revealed.
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Abbeydale Road yesterday, Wednesday, February 9, at around 8.05pm, following a collision which happened close to the Tesco superstore.
South Yorkshire Police today said two cars had been involved in the crash and three casualties were in the care of ambulance crews which attended.
A spokeswoman for the force added that firefighters had left the scene at 8.25pm.