Abbeydale Road reportedly closed by police after crash amid reports of casualties laid on pavement
Abbeydale Road in Sheffield has reportedly been closed by the police this evening amid reports of a crash.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 8:49 pm
It is also reported by passers-by that casualties had been seen laid on the pavement at the side of the major road.
Witnesses said they believed two vehicles had been involved in the smash.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were deployed to the crash scene, close to Tesco.
The road was closed off and traffic was being turned around away from the crash scene.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted.