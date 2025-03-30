38 arrested in burglary crackdown in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have made 38 arrests in a crackdown on burglary in Sheffield.

The suspects have been arrested by South Yorkshire Police over the past month, the force has revealed.

Last Friday (March 21) the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a dedicated operation to tackle residential burglaries and vehicle crime in the Ecclesall, Beauchief and Greenhill areas.

The operation ran from the evening into the early hours of the morning, and the team collectively checked a total of 195 vehicles, with involved officers carrying out a number of proactive and database checks.

Of those stopped, 14 drivers received traffic offence reports, and one driver had his car seized for no insurance.

A 29-year-old man among those stopped was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “As our work into tackling burglary continues, we pursue all lines of enquiry in every burglary report we receive, and all victims receive a cocooning visit from our officers where we provide crime prevention advice and guidance to residents of burgled properties.

“We are working closely with teams from across the force to ensure those responsible are put before the courts, and during the past month, 38 people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary across Sheffield.

“We encourage you to continue to tell us about the issues you are facing in your community. If you see our officers out and about within your neighbourhood, please do stop and speak to them as they are there to help.

“If you need to report a crime to us, you can do so by calling 101 or reporting online through our website. You can report online here: https://orlo.uk/oQZ7v.”

