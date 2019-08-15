Three arrested over wrecking spree in Sheffield street
Three arrests have been made over a wrecking spree and disorder in a Sheffield street.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 06:49
South Yorkshire Police said three youths were arrested in Lupton Road, Lowedges, overnight for causing disorder and damaging vehicles in the street.
Witnesses are urged to call 101 and quote incident 40 of August 15.
