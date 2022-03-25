Emergency Services are currently on scene after being called out to the incident on Thorne Road in Doncaster.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said at 6.30pm: “The road between the junction of Crossways and Chestnut Avenue is closed.

“Avoid the area and find an alternative route while emergency services carry out their work.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorne Road, Doncaster, has been closed this evening after a car crash. Picture shows police at the scene

One eyewitness said she had seen a car on its roof just along from Wilco on Thorne Road.

She said the road was closed with police in attendance.