This is why you can smell smoke in Sheffield today

If you are out and about in Sheffield today you might be able to detect the smell of smoke.

You may also notice a slight haze in the air and this is all the result of the unseasonably warm weather we are currently experiencing.

Sheffield is being affected by air pollution today

The area of high pressure currently sitting over the top of the UK is not only bringing warm temperatures from southern Europe but also air pollution.

Pollution levels in recent days have increased in Sheffield resulting in the thin haze we can see today as well as the odour of smoke.

The Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) publish a daily air pollution forecast for the UK.

Today’s forecast states: “Widespread areas of Moderate, locally High air pollution are forecast today, with the main area of risk covering much of England, Wales, eastern Northern Ireland and eastern Scotland.

“This is considered to be from a mixture of locally generated and continental sources coupled with light winds.”

Defra measure air pollution on a ten point scale with 1 being ‘low’ and 10 ‘very high’.