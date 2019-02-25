It may still be meteorogical winter but Sheffield will enjoy more spring like weather this week and temperature records for the time of year are set to be smashed.

Over the last few days high pressure has built over the UK bringing unseasonable warmth to much of the UK.

Sheffield will be even warmer than Los Angeles and Ibiza

In recent days Sheffield has enjoyed daytime temperatures of 16C – which is unprecedented for this time of year.

Tomorrow looks set to get even warmer with temperatures in Sheffield reaching at least 18C.

That means tomorrow Sheffield will be even warmer than traditional hotspots including Ibiza, Rhodes and Los Angeles.

This is a stark contrast to this time last year when Sheffield was in the icy grip of the Beast from the East.

Exactly 12 months ago much of the UK was blanketed in heavy snow and daytime temperatures were a biting -6C.