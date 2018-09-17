This is how you can still get Arctic Monkeys tickets for their Sheffield shows 

After what seems like a lifetime away, the Arctic Monkeys are finally coming back home to Sheffield.

Alex Turner and co are currently touring their new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and are due in Sheffield this week.

The band have already wowed fans with spectacular shows in Manchester, London and Birmingham and next on their tour is a trip home.

Thousands of lucky fans managed to get their hands on tickets for the four Sheffield dates, kicking off on Tuesday night.

But, with the tickets selling out in just a matter of minutes, it was no surprise that many other fans weren’t quite as lucky.

Twitter is still full of fans desperately scouring for tickets but, if you’re one of these, then all is not lost.

The band introduced new measures to prevent tickets being resold on secondary ticket sites/

Tickets are now named meaning the surname of the person who bought the tickets will be on all of them.

This means that if more than one ticket has been purchased then everyone in the group must arrive with the lead booker on the night of the show.

If you arrive without the person who purchased the ticket you will be turned away.

So, any tickets bought off sites including Viagogo will become immediately invalid if resold or offered for sale.

However, the band have teamed up with the face-value resale site Twickets for the show.

The ticket is sold by website directly to the purchaser, with a maximum of four per person.

There are still many tickets available for all four nights at the FlyDSA Arena, including seating and standing.

Remember, all ticket purchasers will need to bring a valid photo ID which matches their surname on the ticket.

Doors for all of the Sheffield concerts will open at 6.30pm, with performances then set to begin at 7.30pm.