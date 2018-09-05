Sheffield set for Arctic Monkeys exhibition 

Sheffield is to host an Arctic Monkeys exhibition to coincide with their forthcoming shows later this month.

To celebrate Arctic Monkeys shows at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena and the O2 in London, the photographer Zackery Michael has curated an exhibition which will run during the week of the shows in each city.

The Sheffield exhibition will run from Monday September 17 to Sunday September 23 and will be open from 11am until 7pm Monday to Saturday and 11am until 4pm on Sunday.

CRIME: Police hunt man over Sheffield murder

It will be held at the Kelham Island Arts Collective studio on Ball Street, and will be a free event open to all ages.

It will showcase a select number of previously unseen photographs of the band taken during the making of and tour surrounding the current album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Michael has travelled around the world with the band and his camera, he said: “They are more than the Arctic Monkeys to me,” he says. “These four gentlemen from Yorkshire are my friends. The images exhibited are a very honest portrayal of that friendship.”



Included in the exhibition will be a version of the Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino model, originally created for the sleeve by Alex Turner; art posters from each of the live shows performed this year and an exclusive short video outlining how the album came to life, directed by the bands videographer, Ben Chappell.

READ MORE: Sheffield terror accused were attempting to make explosive driverless car, court told

Fans will be able to purchase 25 limited edition, signed, unframed prints of each image by Zackery Michael and a limited number of live tour posters will also be available to purchase.

The framed prints from the event itself will be signed by the band and auctioned off, and all money raised will go to Centrepoint, a charity which supports homeless people aged between 16 and 25.

To coincide with the exhibitions and their live UK tour, Arctic Monkeys have also partnered with The Big Issue to showcase a selection of unseen images in an exclusive eight-page supplement, which will be included in a special souvenir edition of the magazine.

The special edition of The Big Issue magazine will be sold by their vendors at the AM shows in Sheffield, Birmingham and London from September 9-19.

The exhibition will be held at KIAC, 40 Ball St, Sheffield S3 8DB and will require no ticket.

To keep up to date visit www.arcticmonkeys.com