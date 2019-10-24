The study, which involved 1,500 teachers, children and parents in the UK, found that Brits make quick assumptions about a child based on their first name, with strong stereotypes associated with each one.

Nationally results found that children named George and Isabella are considered the most intelligent in class, with over one in 10 believing it the most “intellectual” name from this year’s top boys names list.

Does your name make you naughty?

George is also associated with kindness.

According to teachers, Isabellas are the most capable girls in the class. However, over one in 10 children assumes Isabellas and Harrys will be spoilt, based on their first name alone. Teachers think Olivers are most indulged.

In the research, commissioned by iron-on name label company My Nametags, girls names were generally considered “less naughty” than boys names.

Chartered clinical psychologist and scientist, Linda Blair, said: “Once we’ve formed a stereotype, it becomes fixed in our minds because of a phenomenon known as ‘confirmatory bias’.

“This is when we look for and remember people who match up to the stereotype we’ve formed.”

All those surveyed agreed that Jacks are the most likely to misbehave in the region, with over a quarter claiming children with the moniker are the naughtiest. Teachers also admit to expecting them to be unkind to their classmates.

When it comes to girls, it’s Amelias that teachers and children associate most strongly with mischief, although girls’ names generally are considered to be less naughty than boys’ names. Amelia ranks at number five on the complete list.

When it comes to well behaved children, boys named Arthur top the list in Yorkshire, according to the research while it’s Ava that comes out on top of the behaviour chart for girls, with just three percent of those surveyed in the region expecting children with this name to be misbehaved.

Boys named Arthur are also considered to be among the shyest in the class, with their peers agreeing children with this name tend to be the most introverted.

By contrast, boys named Charlie are seen as the most confident children in the region, with none of the children surveyed considering them to be shy. For girls, it’s Olivias who are assumed to be the most self-assured.

Top 5 Naughtiest Boys Names in Yorkshire

Jack

Harry

Muhammad

Charlie

Oliver

Top 5 Naughtiest Girls Names in Yorkshire

Amelia

Mia

Olivia

Emily

Grace

Top 5 Best-Behaved Boys Name in Yorkshire

Arthur

George

Oscar

Leo

Noah

Top 5 Best-Behaved Girls Names in Yorkshire

Ava

Isla

Sophia

Ella