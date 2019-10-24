University toilets, parks and woods around the city are also listed on the site where gay men can arrange casual hook-ups for sex.

An Asda and Morrisons supermarket in Sheffield are both listed on the website which lists hundreds of public toilets across the UK for men to meet in cubicles for sex, known as 'cottaging.'

Meadowhall, Morrisons at Hillsborough and Sheffield Interchange are all listed on the website.

Toilets at Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks - both places frequented by families with young children also feature - with venues being given star ratings out of five.

Ponds Forge Interchange, Sheffield railway station and even secluded lanes, lay-bys and car parks are also named.

There is no evidence that any of the places listed have actually been used for illegal sex activities, however.

But instructions tell the site's users how to get to the locations, the best times to visit and tips to prevent being found, while people leave messages underneath saying when they are there and even the kind of activity that occurs.

Morrisons at Hillsborough

The messages are too graphic for us to print.

Sex between couples of any orientation in public toilets is an offence under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, and is punishable by up to six months in prison and being placed on the sex offenders register.

Toilets are more commonly used by gay men to meet for anonymous sex, with toilet blocks known as 'cottages.'

Crystal Peaks was give a five out of five rating, while Meadowhall scored 4/5.

Toilets at Meadowhall were listed as potential gay sex hook-up spot.

The Morrisons supermarket at Hillsborough and the Asda store in Market Street were also suggested as places where men could meet.

Sheffield Hallam University's Adsetts Centre is named on the site, along with Orchard Square while Weston Park, Whirlow Brook Park, Grenoside Woods, Hillsborough Park and Concord Park are also listed alongside Crookes Valley Park and Woodall Services on the M1.

A spokesman for Crystal Peaks said: "Crystal Peaks is a public facility that takes great pride in welcoming all customers.

"Our public toilets are intended for the use of all our visitors and are regularly inspected for cleanliness and security.

Sheffield railway station was listed on the website.

"Anybody found misusing those facilities or causing disturbance or distress to other users will be asked to leave the centre.

"If we believe a criminal activity has taken place we will, of course, notify the police as the safety of Crystal Peaks customers is always our number one priority.

"However, we must reiterated that we have absolutely no evidence whatsoever to support any suggestions of inappropriate behaviour."

In a statement, Meadowhall said: “We have had no reported incidents. However, we would encourage anyone who claims to have information regarding this matter to report it to the Police for investigation.”

A spokesman for Sheffield Hallam University said that they had received any reports or complaints of such activity.

Network Rail, which operates the train station, said: "We work extremely closely with the British Transport Police to tackle any incidents of inappropriate behaviour at Leeds station and across the railway more widely.

Sheffield Hallam University whose toilets also feature on the site.

“We would encourage anyone who witnesses this type of behaviour to report it to a member of station staff or the British Transport Police.”

Morrisons and Asda both declined to comment.