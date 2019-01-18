These are the parts of Sheffield likely to see the worst snow this afternoon

Parts of Sheffield will see snow this afternoon as an area of rain hits cold air sitting over the UK.

Earlier today the Met Office issued a weather warning for snow for parts of the north of England – including Sheffield.

Forecasters say the higher parts of Sheffield are most likely to see today’s snow.

Precipitation falls as snow when the air temperature is 2C or lower.

In addition to this differences in elevation (the altitude above sea level) bring a variety in temperatures – the higher you are the cooler the air temperature.

These factors combined makes it difficult for weather forecasters to accurate predict exactly where and whensnow will fall. Such is Sheffield’s geography – the lowest point in Sheffield (near Meadowhall) is just 75ft above sea level whereas the highest point (High Stones) is 1,800ft above sea level – that at time some parts of the city get snow while others have sleet or rain. T

he following areas of Sheffield are more than 600ft above sea level and the places most likely to see some snow this afternoon and this evening:

Bents Green

Bolsterstone

Crookes

Crosspool

Dore

Fulwood

Gleadless Town End

High Bradfield

Lodge Moor

Manor Top

Meadowhead

Norton

Norton Lees

Parkhead

Ringinglow

Totley

Walkley

Whirlow



