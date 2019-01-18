SNOW ALERT: Weather warning issued for Sheffield for TODAY

The Met Office hjas this morning issued a weather warning for snow for Sheffield

The Yellow warning comes into effect 1pm today and the bad weather could last until midnight.

Forecasters say the worst of the snow will be across the higher parts of Sheffiel, but there could also be snow to lower levels.

This afternoon’s snow could lead to some disruption during the evening rush hour.

The weather warning states: “A band of rain, sleet and snow will move slowly eastwards across England and southern Scotland during Friday.

“There remains uncertainty in the extent of any snow, but there is the potential for 1-4 cm of snow to accumulate on some higher level routes, chiefly above 250 metres.”

