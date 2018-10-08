These are the eight killed in stabbings in Sheffield so far this year

Stabbings have claims eight lives in Sheffield so far this year, with the latest victim losing a two-week fight for life over the weekend.

Suspects have been charged over six of the eight deaths, with two cases remaining unsolved.

Gavin Singleton

1 – Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was the first person stabbed to death in Sheffield this year when he was attacked at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave, at 3.20pm on Thursday, March 8.

He was stabbed when a group of men got out of a car and chased him and a friend, who was also injured but survived.

CRIME: Raids planned in crackdown on gangs using children to deal drugs

Josiah Foster, 26, of the Manor, Sheffield; Lewis Barker, 26, of Parson Cross, Sheffield; Devon Walker, 24, of Burngreave, Sheffield and Caine Gray, 27, of Treeton, Rotherham, have been charged with murder.

Kavan Brissett

READ MORE: More tributes paid to Sheffield man after fatal stabbing

2 – Ryan Jowle, 19, was knifed in his chest in Tannery Close Woodhouse, on Wednesday, May 23.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, has been charged with murder.

POLICE: Whips confiscated from children in Sheffield suburb

Jarvin Blake

3 – Samuel Baker, aged 15, was fatally stabbed in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, the following day – on May 24.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has appeared in court and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

4 – The following month, on Tuesday, June 26, Glenn Boardman, 59, was stabbed to death in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown.

Glenn Boardman

Michael Andrew Goddard, 50, of Steven Close,Chapeltown, has been charged with murder.

5 – Kavan Brissett, 21, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the murder are trying to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and who is believed to hold vital information about the stabbing.

Farrah, who has links to Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted but is actively evading arrest.

A warning has been issued that anyone found to be helping him faces prosecution.

Samuel Baker

6 – Alan Grayson, 85, was stabbed during an incident at his home in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, on Thursday, September 13.

His wife, Marjorie Grayson, 83, has been charged with murder.

7 – Fahim Hersi, 22, from Broomhall, died after he was stabbed during a fight outside the cinema at Valley Centertainment on Friday, September 21.

He was rushed to hospital with a stab wound to his chest but could not be saved.

Another man, aged 21, was stabbed during the same incident.

Nine arrests have been made so far, with eight suspects held on suspicion of murder. Five were released under investigation and three were released with no further action to be taken.

A 21-year-man was arrested on suspicion of assault over the non-fatal stabbing and later released.

8 – Gavin Singleton, 31, was stabbed in an attack in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, on Sunday, September 23 and lost his fight for life on Saturday, October 6.

He and a friend were both stabbed during the incident.

Daniel Trotter, aged 24, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted murder, section 18 wounding, supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information on any of the murders should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Fahim Hersi