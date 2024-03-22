The Yorkshireman Rock Bar: Joy as much-loved Sheffield pub famed for its live music prepares to reopen

A much-missed Sheffield pub is set to be reborn, just months after announcing it was closing.

The Yorkshireman pub, on Arundel Gate in the city centre, shut in mid-January this year to the dismay of fans who called it a Sheffield 'institution' which was one of the Sheffield's best live venues for rock music.

The Yorkshireman pub on Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre, is set to reopen on Saturday, March 23, just two months after it closedThe Yorkshireman pub on Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre, is set to reopen on Saturday, March 23, just two months after it closed
The Yorkshireman pub on Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre, is set to reopen on Saturday, March 23, just two months after it closed

It is due to reopen on Saturday, March 23.

Announcing the news on the Sheffield Rock Bars and Music Venues Facebook group, Daryl Bebbington said the pub would reopen at dinner time, with DJ Lez on the decks from 4pm and Muz on till 'very late'.

He added: "There are plans to reinstate live music in the upcoming weeks. More news and information to follow." Scores of people have commented, hailing what they have described as 'brilliant' and 'fantastic' news.

It is not known at this stage who is taking the pub on. The Star has contacted both Daryl Bebbington and the pub's official Facebook page but has yet to receive a response.

History of a Sheffield 'institution'

When the closure was announced earlier this year, the pub said the reasons were 'personal to our family' and thanked its loyal customers past and present for their support over the years.

The Yorkshireman was previously based on Burgess Street, beside the old John Lewis department store.

But it moved in 2021 to the former Mulberry Tavern site on Arundel Gate.

The Burgess Street venue, believed to date back to around 1790, was demolished in 2022 due to structural concerns.

